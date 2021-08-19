Love Island’s Liberty and Jake have ended their relationship and viewers now think they’re going to leave the show.

During Thursday (19 August) night’s episode, Liberty was seen growing increasingly upset by Jake’s actions and worrying that he had “the ick” with her.

After Faye returned from her date, Liberty ran off crying, with Faye following her.

“I’ve got to be true to myself and I can’t do this,” she said. “If I’m giving someone 100 per cent energy and I’m not getting it in return, then I’d rather walk out here with my head held high, knowing that I stayed true to myself the whole way through.”

She tearily continued: “I don’t wanna stay in the villa with someone that doesn’t like me or love me. I don’t wanna be fake to myself and do that.

“I can’t be fake and pretend that I’m happy with someone when I’m not… I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

Liberty later talked to Jake, telling him: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Jake responded that he didn’t feel able to fight his corner, saying: “What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?”

At the end of the episode, Liberty ended things with Jake.

However, in the preview for Friday (20 August) night’s episode, the pair are shown going on their final date together on a boat.

They then return to the villa and gather the contestants around the fire pit, when they are seen telling their fellow islanders some news that elicits a shocked response.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Many viewers have taken this to mean that Jake and Liberty decided to leave the villa. With only three episodes left, it is unlikely that any new bombshells will be brought in in the coming days.

“Who reckons Liberty and Jake are going to decide to leave tomorrow Together as friends and leave everyone else to the final,” former contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson tweeted.

“Predicting Jake and Liberty both decide to leave to give the other four the chance in the final,” another wrote.

While contestants have walked out of the villa past the half-way mark in the past, such as Samira Mighty and Amy Hart, couples rarely split this close to the end – especially when they’ve been together since day one.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2