Love Island has introduced plenty of new terminology into viewers’ lexicon over the years, and the 2021 series is no exception.

Fans of the hit ITV2 reality series were shocked to learn some of the contestants’ codes used to discuss sexual activity in the villa.

Liberty suggested to some of the other girls that they should devise their own code a couple of weeks ago.

Faye then suggested using the structure of the educational NVQ qualification to stand in for various romantic acts.

“Entry Level NVQ 1” was proposed to describe kissing, with progressively more X-rated acts being assigned to higher NVQ levels.

Per Liberty’s words, “NVQ 3” would translate to “the full shebang”.

The code remained in use through several subsequent episodes, with the girls even holding a tongue-in-cheek “graduation ceremony” on Wednesday’s episode (11 August) after getting physical with their partners.

In lieu of any official marker, the girls handed each other “R”-branded hats which have been seen throughout the series.

You can click here for a list of the best terminology from past seasons of Love Island.

For a list of all the contestants to have been dumped so far on this year’s Love Island, click here.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.