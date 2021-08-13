Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 65 minutes and conclude at 10.05pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will see tension grow between Liberty and Jake as she expresses her uncertainty about the relationship. Still upset by Jake’s comments about her revealed during “movie night”, Liberty notices they aren’t spending much time together. In the Beach Hut, she says: “he hasn’t given me a reason not to trust him, so why am I letting trust issues from the past affect that?”

Meanwhile, Millie and Liam seem close to declaring their feelings for one another.

And just as the islanders are beginning to unwind in the garden, Millie receives a text announcing the couples will find out how viewers at home have rated them. If they guess correctly, they win a party to take place that evening.