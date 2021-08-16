Another night, another bittersweet Love Island goodbye.

The seventh series of the hit ITV2 reality series has seen a litany of contestants be shown the exit door already – and tonight’s episode (16 August) is set to feature two more.

Before the episode’s airing, it was revealed that the least popular couple, as voted for by the public, would be removed from the villa at the episode’s end.

The islanders are seen gathering in the garden during the evening, when Aaron is sent a text telling all contestants to assemble around the fire pit.

Further texts then reveal the four couples who are at risk of being booted off, following yesterday’s public vote.

The at-risk couples are: Faye and Teddy, Priya and Brett, Mary and Aaron, and Liberty and Jake.

“The public have been voting to save their favourite couple,” reads the text. “The three couples with the most votes will stay in the Villa. The couple with the fewest votes will be dumped from the Island.”

It is not yet known which couple will be ejected. This article will be updated as soon as the episode airs.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.