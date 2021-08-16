With Love Island now approaching its end, viewers have already seen a number of contestants bid farewell to the villa.

On Monday (16 August), Priya and Brett left the series, after losing a public vote.

Last Wednesday’s (11 August) episode saw Matthew evicted from the line-up, after Priya was asked to choose between Matthew and Brett in a dramatic recoupling.

Earlier that week, Abigail and Dale were shown the exit after islanders were made to select one girl and one boy to leave the show.

Prior to that, four contestants were jettisoned as the villa recovered from the drama of Casa Amor, with original islander Hugo leaving along with Clarisse, Sam and Amy.

This was the result of the girls being tasked with saving one contestant (they chose Tyler), and the boys saving Mary.

Following Casa Amor last month, six contestants were ejected from the series having failed to charm their way into a recoupling.

The six unfortunate souls were Medhy, Lillie, Salma, Jack, Kaila, and Harry (though Lillie was able to drop a pretty huge bombshell before departing).

Before this, Aaron and Lucinda left the series on Sunday (25 July), after losing a public vote.

Despite being removed from the villa, the couple insisted they wished to remain together after the show’s conclusion.

Newcomer Georgia had left the series just days earlier (Thursday, 22 July), just one day after entering.

She initially had eyes for Hugo, but when a shock recoupling was announced, the PE teacher opted to save his friend Chloe over Georgia, who he’d admitted to feeling no spark with.

Georgia was the eighth contestant to be booted from the villa, following on from Danny and AJ, who left on Wednesday’s (21 July) show. After being named among the six contestants to receive the fewest number of public votes, the pair were chosen to leave by their fellow islanders who were tasked with making the decision.

In the opening week of the series last month, Shannon became the first islander to be dumped from the series after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

A dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon was the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa. Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Second to leave the show was Chuggs Wallis, just two days after he arrived in the villa as a late addition.

His exit came after bombshell Rachel Finni had to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad.

She then chose Brad, leaving Chuggs single and dumped from the island.

An episode on 12 July saw Rachel then become the third islander to be dumped from the ITV series after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye, leaving Rachel without a partner.

Brad and Lucinda go their separate ways (ITV)

Brad McClelland then left the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay. Brad eventually decided to leave to allow Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.

Next to go was original islander Sharon, who left after new girl AJ picked Hugo during a recoupling.

AJ was subsequently dumped a few days later, along with Danny.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2