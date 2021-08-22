Love Island 2021 is well underway, with plenty of twists and turns to keep the islanders on their toes.

With many bombshells having been dropped on the villa, Lucinda Strafford’s entry was one of the most memorable with many of the boys admitting their attraction to her.

After being coupled up with Brad who exited the series without her in a dramatic dumping, Lucinda recoupled with Aaron. The pair were voted off the island in a public vote on 25 July.

The online fashion boutique owner is 21 and comes from Brighton.

Ahead of joining the villa, Lucinda addressed the other girls on the show: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly.

“I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2. The finale will air on Monday 23 August.