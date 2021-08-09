Two islanders have been booted from the Love Island villa tonight (9 August).

Tonight’s episode of the hit ITV reality series saw contestants and fans wave goodbye to Abigail and Dale.

Their elimination from the programme follows after yesterday’s cliffhanger in which the islanders were tasked with choosing one boy and one girl to be dumped from the series.

After receiving the fewest votes from the public, Kaz, Mary, Abigail, Jake, Tyler and Dale were all vulnerable.

The boys eventually decide to save Kaz and Mary, leaving Abigail to be booted from the series.

Meanwhile, Dale exited the show after the girls chose to save Jake and Tyler.

The double elimination comes shortly after long-time contestant Hugo and Casa Amor entry Amy were sent home last Thursday (5 August).

Sam and Clarisse were also eliminated in the same episode last week.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode (9 August), two new bombshells – medical student Priya and footballer Aaron – are set to enter the villa.

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9.00pm.