90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way - Reasons behind Ariela’s split from husband revealed

As the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continued with episode two, the reasons behind Ariela’s split from first husband Leandro were dramatically revealed.

In the first episode, fans reacted unhappily over Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband into the home she shares with her second husband, Biniyam.

The couple, who first appeared on the show in season two, are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son, Avi.

According to a statement from Discovery, “Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ariela shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to come visit. With their relationship already on shaky ground, Biniyam is convinced that Leandro is only visiting to try and win Ariela back.”

In a new confessional segment, Ariela revealed that she met for first husband in Argentina when she was 19-years-old and the pair married soon after. Together for ten years, Ariela was supposed to travel with Leandro to Indiana, but opted instead to travel the world.

“We got divorced because I decided I wanted to travel the world. I was immature and I was trying to find myself,” Ariela revealed.

Leandro went on to explain on the show that there was never really a full “break up” to the point he assumed Ariela would return home after her travels. Ariela went on to reveal that she also believed that would be the case. “I thought up until I met Biniyam we’d get back together.”

It’s not yet been revealed on the show when the pair precisely divorced, with many fans suspecting it may have overlapped with Ariela meeting Biniyam.

The closeness between Ariela and her first husband has led many fans to suspect Ariela will eventually get back with Leandro - you can see some of their reactions below.

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8 pm ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.