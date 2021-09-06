90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Fans unhappy with Ariela seeing ex-husband

In the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , fans have been unhappy over Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband into the home she shares with her second husband, Biniyam.

The couple, who first appeared on the show in season two, are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son, Avi.

According to a statement from Discovery, “Their baby bliss is quickly interrupted when Ariela shares the news that Leandro, her ex-husband of ten years, has decided to come visit. With their relationship already on shaky ground, Biniyam is convinced that Leandro is only visiting to try and win Ariela back.”

In the first episode, the tension between the pair was visible with Ariela revealing: “We fight a lot”.

She described her ex-husband as her “best friend” and added: “I asked Leandro to come visit, to see my new baby, to see my new life here. Leandro and I are still best friends, even though we got a divorce, we talk all the time and he is really involved in my life.”

“I definitely don’t think it’s normal in Ethiopia to be close to your ex husband or wife,” she added. “I think it’s really important that Biniyam and Leandro meet each other and accept one another. I think Biniyam feels a bit macho and territorial ... I’m not sure they’re going to get along.”

On asking Biniyam how he felt about her ex-husband returning, he said: “Of course I’m not comfortable. I’m not happy at all, their relationship scares me.”

Fans have been upset about the decision with one fan on social media calling it “selfish”; another said “this is no way to behave.”

You can see some more of the reaction below:

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8 pm ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.