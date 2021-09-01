Season three of90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returned with a packed first episode last week, as returning couple Corey and Evelin revealed their tumultuous relationship.

It was hinted by programme makers ahead of the show that Corey, 34, and Evelin, 28, were in the middle of a difficult period.

A statement from Discovery ahead of the show’s release said: “With the coronavirus lockdown in Ecuador lifted, Corey and Evelin can finally start planning their wedding. However, things between the couple are extremely rocky after Corey admitted that he almost hooked up with another woman in Peru while he and Evelin were on a break. The truth about this other woman is much more involved than Corey lets on.”

Now, in episode one, Evelin opened up more about their partnership, saying: “Our relationship is what you would call a rollercoaster.”

Part of the issue emerged included Evelin not wanting to move to the US with Corey, her family’s disapproval of him and an affair he had whilst away in Peru.

“I had originally hope Evelin would move to the United States with me. She didn’t like it”, Corey says at one point, to which Evelin replies: “If you want to be with me, if you want to make this work out you got to go to Ecuador.”

Corey said he gave up his “entire life” to move to Ecuador to be with Evelin and on doing so, asked her to marry him. “I wanted to get married but Evelin wasn’t ready”, he reveals.

“Corey promised me a lot of things like learning Spanish and engaging with my family. Nothing of that was happening so I wasn’t ready to marry him yet”, Evelin explained, saying that the couple went on a break soon after.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.jpg (Discovery )

Evelin went on to explain that while the break was on, Corey went to Peru and saw another woman. “Once I found out about Corey hanging out with this Jenny in Peru, I mean of course at that time I was mad. But he told me that he only hung out with her for four days. But after I kept pressuring him, he admitted there was more to the story...it’s very hard for me to trust him.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She concluded: “Now I have doubts about whether I want to go through with the wedding because divorce is not an option in my family.”

The pair look set to be one of the most talked-about in the series.

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8pm ET/PT.

Every new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.