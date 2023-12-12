Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker welcome second child
The Star Wars actor is said to have revealed the news during his rehearsal show for Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker have welcomed their second child, after reportedly letting the happy news slip during rehearsals for Saturday Night Live.
Star Wars actor Driver is said to have made the announcement during his opening monologue, ahead of his fourth time hosting the entertainment show.
“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!”, Page Six reported the actor saying. Ambien is a drug used for sleeping problems.
The couple who have been married for 10 years, kept their first child secret for two years. The birth of the little was said to have been revealed when their family members posted about Tucker’s pregnancy on Instagram.
One post featured Tucker and her sister, who was pregnant at the same time, and was captioned: “Sisters. Nearly matching everything. #babyshowerx2.”
It isn’t the first time Driver talked about being a father on the set of SNL.
In his opening monologue when he hosted in 2020, he said: “I’m a husband. And a father. It’s in that order though. I’ve been very clear with my son about that, he’s second in everything.”
In 2017, the star told W Magazine he didn’t think he could “love anything more” than his dog, except “maybe” his child.
“Like, I have a kid, maybe, and be like, (gestures dismissively.) But the dog,” he added.
That same year, Logan Lucky co-star Channing Tatum and Driver were talking about mixing martinis when he said: “I don’t have parties, because the world is a sad place and full of anger.”
“Can you imagine you’re just making martinis for your baby,” Tatum quipped.
Driver then replied: “Stop crying. This is my party trick. You’ll have your time. This is me time now.”
