Amy Schumer has joked that she “better go watch some movies” after being announced as one of the hosts of the 2022 Academy Awards.

The comedian will emcee the 94thOscars ceremony with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The news was confirmed on ABC’s Good Morning America today (15 February)

It’s been 35 years since three hosts have taken the stage for one ceremony, and the first time in history that an all-female group will do the honours together.

Schumer joked: “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

The awards show will air on ABC on 27 March with each host responsible for an hour of the three-hour programme.

It’s been nearly three years of hostless ceremonies. Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 was the last celebrity to emcee.

Oscars-Hosts

Prior to the hosts being confirmed, there had been discussions of other options including Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, and Tom Holland.

The decision to have three hosts this year was made in an attempt to reach a broader audience, since viewership has been waning in the last few years with 2020’s ratings at 23.64 million and then 2021’s viewership dropping to 10.4 million.

The nominees were announced on 8 February, with Netflix’s Power of the Dog dominating with 12 nominations and Dune coming close behind with 10 nominations. West Side Story and Belfast each secured seven nominations.