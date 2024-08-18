Support truly

Ashley Park has revealed she was left exhausted by the latest season of Emily in Paris after a series of health complications.

The actor, 33, who is known for her role as Mindy Chen in the hit Netflix series, spent a week in intensive care in January after suffering a case of tonsillitis that spiralled into critical septic shock.

Park – who battled leukaemia when she was 15 – admitted she found returning to work challenging following her health scare due to her diminished energy levels.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Park said: “Filming was physically taxing in a way I hadn’t previously endured.”

The Joy Ride star added: “But I had to stop gaslighting myself and be like, I’m allowed to feel this way. I’ll do the best I can in these stilettos and this latex skirt, and I can be proud when I watch this season and know the amount of passion and hard work I put in just to be there.”

Park previously told Cosmopolitan magazine that she felt lucky to be alive after experiencing two severe health conditions in her life so far.

“Even though both of the extreme illnesses I’ve had have been such flukes in a way – no one who’s 15 should have cancer, and no one who’s my age should have septic shock – I feel lucky, actually,” she said.

open image in gallery Ashley Park and Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Netflix )

“It’s been kind of a miracle how I’ve recovered.”

Back in January, Park posted images of herself in hospital on Instagram along with the caption: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Park confirmed her boyfriend and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman had been with her at the time and movingly thanked the French-English actor for his support.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” she wrote, tagging the actor.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.

“I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Emily in Paris part one is streaming on Netflix and part two is scheduled for release on 12 September.