Bill Burr awkwardly confronts Jimmy Kimmel over ‘stupid’ handling of Trump

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jimmy Kimmel had an awkward encounter during his show when comedian Bill Burr confronted him over what he described as the host’s “stupid” handling of Donald Trump.

Mr Burr appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night where he discussed his family, his new Netflix comedy Old Dads and the 2024 presidential election.

Following a conversation about his plans to finally tell his children that both Santa Claus and Jesus aren’t real, Mr Burr turned to his thoughts on narcissism.

“You want to see a great case on narcissism?” he asked. “Liberals are so f***ing stupid the way that they handled Trump.”

When asked by Mr Kimmel to explain what he meant, Mr Burr turned it around on the late-night show host directly.

“You should shut up! He’s a narcissist! Neutral energy. Neutral,” he said.

Mr Burr explained that he thinks the former president is a “one-hit wonder,” comparing him to the person who wrote the song The Twist.

But Mr Trump has been resurrected by the media fixation on him, he said.

Jimmy Kimmel had an awkward encounter during his show on Tuesday night (ABC)

“He wrote The Twist and that was it, he was on the casino circuit and you idiot liberals wrote him Twist Again when you indicted him and now he’s a martyr. And he’s coming back, Jimmy, it’s going to be great for comedy!” Mr Burr said.

The comedian then went on to lament that Mr Trump and President Joe Biden are going to be the only two choices for president in 2024.

“I want somebody in their forties, somebody that’s going to have to live with their decisions,” he said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

As the audience cheered, he added: “With any luck, they’ll both die of natural causes before the election and maybe we can get somebody that still has something to live for.”

“Wow, this year you’re not going to get a visit from Santa but you are going to get a visit from the Secret Service,” Mr Kimmel joked in response.

Mr Trump’s and Mr Biden’s ages have been a source of much discussion throughout the 2024 election cycle.

Mr Biden turned 81 last month and is already the oldest president in American history. If elected for a second term in office, he will be president until he is 86.

Despite only being four years younger at 77, Mr Trump has frequently made jibes at Mr Biden for his age, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night: “I personally don’t think he makes it. I think he’s in bad shape physically.”

Mr Burr’s comments come after his wife was seen giving Mr Trump the middle finger when he arrived at a UFC event they were all attending.

“I love my wife, you know where you stand with [her],” Mr Burr said in an interview afterwards.

“The guy walked in the arena. Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults?

“I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

He then poked fun at Mr Trump’s supporters: “Those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘ah, you’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that.

“And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ It’s like you’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ You can’t have it both ways!”