Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump for saying he will be ‘day one’ dictator

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has roasted Donald Trump after the former president vowed to be a “dictator” on day one of his presidency if reelected in 2024.

During his show on Wednesday night, Mr Kimmel recalled what he described as the remarkable moment when Mr Trump “somehow managed to swing and miss at the softest of all balls” during his Fox News’ town hall the previous night.

During the event, hosted by Sean Hannity in Davenport, Iowa, the former president was pressed on whether he would abuse presidential power to seek revenge against his political opponents if relected.

Bizarrely, Mr Trump declared he would not abuse power “except for day one”.

“Except for day one,” he replied. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Mr Trump’s comments were met by chuckles and eventually cheers from the studio audience.

He then added “I love this guy,” referring to Mr Hannity.

“He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no. Other than day one.’ We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator,” he continued.

Mr Kimmel continued his takedown of the former president for his remarks, issuing a brutal response.

“You’ll only be a dictator on day one, as opposed to the rest of the time where there’s no tator, just d***,” he quipped.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel roasted Donald Trump during his Wednesday night show (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Mr Kimmel then went on to express his disbelief at the interview as a whole.

“I’m tired of these fake questions,” he said. “Of course he’s going to become a dictator, he said he’s going to become a dictator.

“Basically in November, we’re going to be voting on whether we will ever vote again,” he added.

Mr Trump’s remarks come amidst increasing polarisation about the state of democracy in the US.

His language, including recently likening some of his opponents to “vermin” and vowing retribution against those he sees as his adversaries, has alarmed Democrats and even some Republicans.

Despite this, the former president maintains a lead in the polls for the Republican primaries, and recent polling data from Siena College and The New York Times also puts him ahead of President Joe Biden in four of the six swing states.