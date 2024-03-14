Bill Maher offers Trump advice for how to pay his legal bills: OnlyFans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bill Maher has offered former president Donald Trump some advice for how to pay his mounting legal bills: join OnlyFans.

Mr Trump, who is currently embroiled in several criminal and civil cases, currently owes at least $587m in legal penalties.

In February, he was ordered by a New York judge to pay over $350m in fines, plus interest, after he was found to have manipulated the net worth of the Trump Organization in financial statements.

This came just weeks after he was ordered to pay $83.3m to writer E Jean Carroll for defaming her after she accused him of sexual assault. A separate jury last year also awarded Ms Carroll $5m from Mr Trump after finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

As Mr Trump’s legal costs continue to mount, Mr Maher offered the former president a way out of bankruptcy, suggesting he should follow in the footsteps of other celebrities including Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Blac Chyna, by signing up for an OnlyFans account.

“Donald Trump owes $587m and he can’t pay it,” Mr Maher said. “So he’s gonna go on OnlyFans.”

Bill Maher offered Donald Trump some financial advice (HBO)

The HBO host went on to joke that: “For $20, he’ll take off his makeup very slowly. For $10, he’ll try on those see-through baseball pants.”

“Are you into ASMR?” he then asked the audience.

“For $50, you can listen while he rips up confidential documents,” he said, referencing Mr Trump alleged mishandling of classified documents on leaving the White House.

Mr Maher also referenced allegations in former British spy Christopher Steele’s unverified dossier that Russian authorities filmed sex workers urinating on Mr Trump during a trip to Moscow. Mr Trump has repeatedly denied the claims and no evidence has ever surfaced that the tape actually exists.

Donald Trump with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Si (Saudi Royal Palace/AFP via Getty)

“For $50, he’ll pee on the Russian hookers who are peeing on him,” Mr Maher said.

He continued: “For $40, you can watch the Supreme Court get him off. For $0.85, he’ll make Eric cry. For $60, he’ll put the glowing Saudi orb up his a**.”

Mr Trump previously lit up social media when he was photographed with his hands on a glowing orb during his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia while standing next to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Si, with people saying the photo resembled a scene where villains enact their master plan.