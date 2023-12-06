Blackpink renew contract with agency amid split rumours

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korean idols Blackpink have renewed their agency contract amid fan rumours that the group could split up.

The K-Pop stars will continue to perform together following months of contract negotiations with YG Entertainment.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said the band has signed: “An exclusive contract for group activities”.

Their previous contracts had expired in August, prompting much speculation that the stars would now pursue individual careers and bring and end to on one of South Korea’s mostly successful musical exports.

The new deal will see the band "repay their fans around the world with activities that match their global status in the K-pop scene with new albums and world tours".

The details of the new contract have not been revealed and the agency did not mention individual contracts for the members of the group.

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé first debuted together in 2016 with the song “Boombayah." The song quickly reached the number one on the Billboard world digital song sales chart.

Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage in April 2023 (Getty Images for Coachella)

The latest news has left fans overjoyed after many were eagerly waiting since the group’s contract expired in August.

“It’s so good seeing them still together, they must share a special bond,” one user wrote on X.

“WAIT THEY RENEWED?? WE WON,” another fan exclaimed.

One fan added: “They have come a long way together.”

While a fourth said: “The way i had to confirm from 3 different accounts if the Blackpink contract renewal news was true cause we’ve been fooled so many times BUT IT’S TRUE FR SO WE CHEER.”

Last month the K-pop stars graced the UK with their presence. During their visit, they were presented with honorary MBEs by King Charles.

The King told the group he was “so glad” to present the MBEs, adding that it was a “marvellous thing” to do so in the presence of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee during their state visit.

After presenting the MBEs, Charles discussed the band’s recent tour and joked to the group: “The great thing is that you’re still talking to each other after all these years of working together.”

Honorary MBEs presented to BlackPink (Getty Images)

He then told the K-pop band: “I hope I should be able to see you perform live at some point.”

Jennie said receiving the MBE was “the most honourable thing for us”.

The band further received a warm welcome as their song Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du, was played during the guard change at Buckingham Palace.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards also played the popular K-pop song, Gangnam Style, by Psy and the Korean folk song, Arirang, before the investiture took place.

The group was also present at Buckingham Place in a banquet held with the South Korean President and first lady, where Charles paid tribute to the band and their work towards protecting the environment.

“I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors for the UK’s presidency of Cop26, and later as advocates for the UN sustainable development goals,” the King said during the event.

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars. Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!,” he added.