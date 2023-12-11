BTS member Namjoon shares heartfelt message to fans ahead of military service

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A member of the K-Pop supergroup BTS has shared a heartfelt message to fans ahead of his mandatory military service in South Korea.

In a statement posted on his Instagram story (10 December), RM, whose real name is Namjoon, said: “I’ve been so happy to have been a part of BTS for the past 10 years… Eighteen months can feel both long and short at the same time and I’m sure this period will be a strange and new time of inspiration and learning for all of us. See you in the future. I love you a lot.”

According to the band’s management company, members of the group have arrived at an army boot camp to start their compulsory service, in which they will be trained in the use of live weapon handling, fieldcraft and hand-to-hand combat – as is the case for all recruits going through basic military training.

The K-Pop star will receive five weeks of combat training before being assigned to a specific unit with specific duties. Other band members, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, are already months into their conscription.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the army, navy or air force for 18-21 months.

Individuals with physical and mental issues can instead carry out their duties at non-military facilities such as welfare centers, community service centers and post offices for 21 months.

BTS will reunite as a group sometime in 2025 after they finish their service.

South Korea BTS Military Service (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RM’s letter in full to fans:

“Hello to everyone I love, That day has come at last. I feel like there were so many things I wanted to say to you, but now that it’s here, I can’t seem to find the words. I was so happy to have been able to live as [a member of] BTS for the past 10 years.

“I’ve said this over and over again, but since an end is also a beginning! I have faith and I have no doubt that after this passes, new good things will be waiting for us. Seokjin hyung and Hoseok, who had to go through this first, must have had a much harder time than us. It may be a bit late, but seeing them gallantly doing such a great job gives me unparalleled courage.

“I believe that this period of 18 months, which could be seen as either long or short depending on how you look at it, will give us all new and unfamiliar inspiration and learning. Though I’m scared and fearful as well, what could be more comforting than the fact that there is something to anticipate and look forward to during this uncertain time?

“Aside from my own work, it is most likely your love. The fact that I’m a person whom someone may be constantly remembering and whom someone is waiting for—even though there may be times when I feel lonely and melancholy, I think I already feel replete inside with that love. I hope that I, too, can be that kind of presence for you.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Rather than the countless words that linger by our ears before leaving, our time and love and sincerity is what tells us about our future. I wanted to be someone who is always by your side, even when I’m not by your side.

“Hoping that after diligently living our own lives in our respective places, we will smile broadly when we return, and we will be filled with our feelings without any distance between us. This goodbye is just a goodbye for a little while! When I return, I will say hello again as I greet you.

“Whenever and wherever we are, here’s hoping that we will be us! Let’s meet in the future. I love you a lot. I hope that [these feelings] will reach you even a little bit.”

– Namjoon

Additional reporting from agencies