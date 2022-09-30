Geraldine Granger’s cottage in BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley has gone on sale
Granger, played by Dawn French, lived throughout the series in Church Cottage, in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley
The cottage which ‘played’ the home of Geraldine Granger in BBC’s The Vicar of Dibley has gone on sale - for £900k.
Church Cottage starred as the home of the iconic Dawn French character in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley throughout the much-loved comedy series.
But prospective buyers have now been given the chance to own a piece of tv history after the property in the real-life village of Turville, Oxfordshire was put up on the market.
Estate agents Savills said the historic Grade II listed cottage offers “delightful views of the picturesque village and church”.
Property agent Charlie Chavasse said: “Set in the most beautiful picturesque village, a wonderful opportunity to own a piece of TV history.”
The property is accessed from the front, via the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church and at the rear via School Lane, were there is a car port.
The front door opens into a sitting room which enjoys an open fireplace, with the kitchen to the other side.
From the kitchen there is access to the cellar. Off the rear of the sitting room via a lobby, is the ground floor bathroom, W.C. and back door. Stairs lead from the sitting room to the first floor.
On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, with the view to the front overlooking the green, Church and the hilltop up to the Cobstone Windmill.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Alongside The Vicar of Dibley, the village has been used for various films and TV programmes including, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Goodnight Mr Tom, Midsomer Murders and Killing Eve.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies