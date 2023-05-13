Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New trailers for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials have dropped.

The much-loved BBC sci-fi series will return later this year to commemorate the milestone anniversary, with David Tennant back on screen – only this time as the Fourteenth Doctor.

The BBC has confirmed the titles of the three hour-long episodes, with the first being “The Star Beast” followed by “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle”.

As well as the title reveal, the BBC has also given fans a new trailer to pore over moments before Eurovision kicked off in Eurovision. Follow along with Eurovision updates at our live blog here.

Alongside Tennant, viewers also got a glimpse of Catherine Tate’s return as his sidekick Donna Noble. Tate also played a role in Eurovision, delivering the UK’s votes during the TV broadcast.

The clip teases plenty of action – and some dancing, with Tennant’s Doctor doing a jig with Neil Patrick Harris’s character wearing a top hat.

Harris is one of many new cast additions for the specials, which will also feature Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney and Ruth Madeley.

Familiar faces Jacqueline King and Shaun Temple will return as Donna’s mum Sylvia and Donna’s husband Shaun, respectively.

(Twitter/Doctor Who)

The three specials were written by Russell T Davies, who is returning as showrunner for the forthcoming season of Doctor Who, which will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

“The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet,” said Davies. “Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna, and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Release dates for the special episodes are yet to be confirmed, but they are expected to air in November this year.

The subsequent 14th season will likely premiere in autumn 2024.