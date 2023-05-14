Eurovision 2023 results – live: Sweden’s win sparks conspiracy theories as fans question ‘convenient’ timing
British pop singer takes it on the chin after a dramatic showdown between Finland and Sweden left her UK entry ‘I Wrote a Song’ near the bottom of the leaderboard
Sweden have won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with Loreen’s song “Tattoo”.
The dust is beginning to settle after an extraordinary grand final, which took place in Liverpool on Saturday night (13 May) and was watched by a record-breaking number of viewers.
The final results arrived in a tense showdown with Finland as the public vote temporarily sent Käärijä and his song “Cha Cha Cha” to the top of the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, it was a devastating result for the UK’s entry Mae Muller, whose performance of “I Wrote a Song” failed to sway the jury or the public and ending up coming second-to-last. Yet the 25-year-old once again displayed a positive attitude, sending a message to her supporters soon after the final scores were in.
This year’s competition marked the first time the UK has hosted a Eurovision final in 25 years. It was decided that Liverpool would host after 2022’s winning country Ukraine said it would be unable to do so due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.
Twenty finalists including Norway and Australia competed against Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, who automatically qualified to the grand final.
Sweden has been declared the winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following an incredible showing from Loreen in Liverpool.
A total of 26 countries performed at the city’s M&S Bank Arena during Saturday’s grand final (13 May) with the hopes of achieving Eurovision glory.
Loreen wowed the arena and viewers at home with her performance of “Tattoo”, earning a total of 583 votes from the jury and the public.
Loreen is the second ever contestant to win Eurovision twice
Sweden and Ireland are the most successful countries in Eurovision history
Following Sweden’s triumph last night, the Scandinavian country is now tied with Ireland for the most wins in Eurovision history.
Sweden has won the contest seven times: 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015 and 2023.
(In a rare unsuccessful year, they scored nul points in 1963.)
Meanwhile, Ireland has also won Eurovision seven times: 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1996.
Who is Loreen?
Ahead of last night’s competition, we had the chance to speak with the Swedish pop star who went on to become Eurovision’s 2023 champion.
Translated lyrics for Marco Mengoni’s entry Due Vite
Among this year’s Eurovision hopefuls was Italy’s Marco Mengoni.
Mengoni was a familiar face to many, having competed in the 2013 song contest in Malmö, Sweden, where he finished in seventh place.
Eurovision... and Doctor Who!
As if Eurovision didn’t provide enough excitement, the BBC chose to release a new trailer for the forthcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials.
Alongside the trailers, we’ve also learnt the titles of the three new episodes.
Luxembourg will return to the 2024 contest for the first time since 1993
With Eurovision 2023 done and dusted, we’re already looking ahead to next year’s competition, which – after Loreen’s victory – is due to take place in Sweden.
Next year is already shaping up to be a special event, with the return of Eurovision legends Luxembourg, who have won the competition an impressive five times.
The country will participate in the 2024 song contest for the first time since 1993.
Why did Luxembourg leave Eurovision?
Luxembourg Eurovision
The 6 greatest Eurovision 2023 outfits, from latex vests to glittering ballgowns
Like it or not, Eurovision is as much about the outfits as it is about the music.
As ever, the outfits played a huge part in winning over audiences... so let us take you through our favourites.
Viewers hit out at BBC for ‘ruining’ Mae Muller’s Eurovision performance
The BBC have been criticised over last night’s Eurovision broadcast, with many fans complaining that UK entry Mae Muller’s performance was ruined by the audio.
Viewers complained they could “barely hear” the North London singer over the backing track, seemingly blaming the network for her poor results.
The UK finished in second-to-last position with a total of 24 points. Germany came last with a tally of18 points.
The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment.
The Bafta TV awards are tonight...
If you haven’t quite got your fill of TV competition, you’re in luck.
The Bafta television awards are airing tonight (14 May).
Tune into BBC One or iPlayer at 7pm tonight to see which of your favourite shows – such as The Crown, The English, This is Going to Hurt, and The Responder – will triumph. See the full list of nominees below...
All hail Hannah Waddingham
With her fluent French and unreal vocals, the Ted Lasso star has well and truly won us over. With the competition done and dusted, we look at why the star was always the perfect choice for this year’s contest...
