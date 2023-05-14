Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Like it or not, Eurovision is as much about the outfits as it is about the music.

This year’s grand final took place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday (13 May) with Sweden’s Loreen making Eurovision history as the second ever contestant to win the Song Contest twice, following in the footsteps of Irish singer Johnny Logan who won the song contest in 1980 and 1987.

From a fiery flamenco-indebted performance from Spain to a weird-and-wonderful Edgar Allan Poe-inspired opener from Austria, Eurovision 2023 was not short of memorable moments.

As ever, the outfits played a huge part in winning over audiences... so let us take you through our favourites.

Germany

Performing on behalf of Germany, metal band Lord of the Lost certainly brought the drama. Dressed in shades of gold and red, the group certainly paid sartorial tribute to their song’s name “Blood and Glitter”. Of course, there was the obligatory heavy helping of black eyeliner, too.

Lord of the Lost perform on behalf of Germany (AFP via Getty Images)

Norway

Norway’s TikTok sensation Alessandra enthralled the audience with her stunning performance of self-empowerment anthem “Queen of Kings” – but it wasn’t just her effortlessly rousing performance that wowed fans. In a nod to the 2023 host country, Alessandra wore an emerald green costume inspired by British royalty: Queen Elizabeth I.

Alessandra perfroms on behalf of Norway (PA)

France

La Zarra towered over the audience as she belted out her song “Évidemment”. The enormous black sparkly dress had viewers comparing the singer’s outfit to the Eiffel Tower. La Zarra completed her look with a matching headpiece and fingerwave hairstyle in a nod to Hollywood glamour.

La Zarra performs on behalf of France (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Finland

Finland’s Käärijä was a surefire crowd-pleaser, not only thanks to his techno-dance banger “Cha Cha Cha”, but also becaue of his lime-green get-up. Where do we even begin? From the huge puffed sleeves to the shiny latex material and spiky black leather trousers, this costume demonstrated how the designers try to incorporate the musical themes into the visual aspects of the performance. We think they nailed it.

Käärijä performs on behalf of Finland (Getty Images)

Moldova

Moldova went traditional (with a touch of cult leader), led by Pasha Parfeni singing “Soarele şi Luna”. We had the flowing red robes, the beaded necklaces and even a giant pair of animal horns. What’s not to love?

Pasha Parfeni performs on behalf of Moldova (AFP via Getty Images)

Australia

Australia channelled Depeche Mode, INXS and a touch of Eighties hair metal in Voyager’s performance of “Promise”. Douze points to whoever added the sequinned shoulder pads.