✕ Close Emotional moment Sweden’s Loreen wins Eurovision 2023

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sweden have won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with Loreen’s song “Tattoo”.

The dust is beginning to settle after an extraordinary grand final, which took place in Liverpool on Saturday night (13 May) and was watched by a record-breaking number of viewers.

The final results arrived in a tense showdown with Finland as the public vote temporarily sent Käärijä and his song “Cha Cha Cha” to the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, it was a devastating result for the UK’s entry Mae Muller, whose performance of “I Wrote a Song” failed to sway the jury or the public and ending up coming second-to-last. Yet the 25-year-old once again displayed a positive attitude, sending a message to her supporters soon after the final scores were in.

This year’s competition marked the first time the UK has hosted a Eurovision final in 25 years. It was decided that Liverpool would host after 2022’s winning country Ukraine said it would be unable to do so due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Twenty finalists including Norway and Australia competed against Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, who automatically qualified to the grand final.