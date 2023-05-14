Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mae Muller has shared her reaction to the disappointing Eurovision results.

The singer-songwriter represented the UK during the competition’s grand final event held in Liverpool on Saturday night (13 May). You can read our interview with the North London-based musician here.

Muller, 25, was one of 26 musical acts to perform on the night in the hopes of landing Eurovision glory, an honour that ultimately went to bookies’ favourite Loreen who clinched a win for Sweden for the second time. She previously won in 2012 with her hit song “Euphoria”.

Finland and Israel came in second and third place with 526 points and 362 points respectively, with Muller trailing behind with a total of 24 points, landing her in second-to-last place.

The singer has since shared a positive statement on Twitter responding to the disappointing results.

“I just want to say thank you x I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday (13 May).

“Not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

Muller has received messages of support from fans, including TV presenter Rylan Clark.

Clark wrote: “We love you so much and we couldn’t be prouder of you.”

Others similarly wished Muller well, with one fan writing: “You were amazing, thank you for being an incredible ambassador.”

Muller performing ‘I Wrote a Song’ at the Eurovision final (PA)

“So proud of you Mae,” said another. “You’ve been an incredible ambassador for us and you’ve been brilliant every step of the way. Thank you for waving the flag for the UK and getting so many people engaged in Eurovision.”

Stuck with the arguably difficult position of performing last, Muller still managed to impress audiences with her lively performance of “I Wrote a Song”, for which the north London singer donned a striking black bodysuit.

This year’s competition took place at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena. The UK hosted the competition on behalf of the 2022 winners, Ukraine, who were unable to host due to the ongoing invasion of their country by Russia.

Muller had a tough gig having to perform last (PA)

It was a lively affair, hosted by Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham who once again wowed audiences with her fluent French.

The evening was full of memorable moments, including a wacky and wonderful performance from Finland’s Kaarija plus a royal cameo from Kate Middleton.

As ever, there were a number of show-stopping outfits on display. You can find a compilation of our favourites here.