Princess Kate makes surprise Eurovision cameo with Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made a surprise cameo in the Eurovision Song Contest with a powerful display of support for Ukraine.

The TV broadcast of the event, which was held in Liverpool, opened with a performance by last year’s Ukrainian winners, Kalush Orchestra.

The UK – who came second in the 2022 competition thanks to Sam Ryder’s show-stopping performance of “Spaceman” – hosted Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, who are unable to do so due to the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Kalush Orchestra opened this year’s grand final with a performance of their winning track “Stefania”.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH EUROVISION UPDATES FROM OUR LIVE BLOG HERE

Viewers were shocked to see cameos not only from Ryder but British royalty, Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales made a brief appearance, providing a few bars of piano for the track.

The Princess of Wales during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

On screen, Middleton could be seen playing the piano dressed in a glamorous one-shoulder blue evening gown and dangling earrings.

The clip was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

There was drama and plenty of glitter in the 2023 Eurovision final, with Sweden’s champion Loreen dominating the competition and leaving the UK’s Mae Muller in the dust.

This year’s memorable competition took place in Liverpool on Saturday evening (13 May) with 26 countries and their fans descending upon the city’s M&S Bank Arena in the hope of snatching Eurovision glory.

Stuck with the arguably difficult position of performing last, Mae Muller still managed to impress audiences with her lively performance of “I Wrote A Song”, for which the North London singer donned a striking black bodysuit.

Muller, however, was unable to emulate the success of her predecessor Sam Ryder, coming second-to-last place and receiving a total of only 24 points, including just nine points from the public.

Follow the latest news and updates after the Eurovision 2023 final here.