Dolly Parton reveals Keanu Reeves’s mother designed her 1978 playboy outfit

Dolly Parton revealed she met Keanu Reeves when he was “just little” and said his mother also designed her 1978 Playboy outfit.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, the singer-songwriter, 77, spoke about her connection with Reeves and said his mother Patricia Taylor had been a costume designer for her decades ago.

Speaking to Barrymore, Parton said Patricia worked on the outfit that was modelled by her on the 1978 issue of Playboy. The outfit on the cover of the magazine included a black bustier corset with bunny ears and a white bowtie.

Parton said the designer did “a lot of sewing” for her. Adding: “She did a lot of my clothes."

She then said she met Reeves when he was little. “I remember Keanu when he was just little and she [Patricia] would bring him over to my house when we were [doing a] fitting,” the Jolene singer recalled.

The outfit included a black bustier corset (The Drew Barrymore Show )

Parton recalled bumping into Reeves a few years ago after he approached her at a show. “’Do you remember me?,” he said. “I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet while my momma was [working]’."

"I knew he had become a star but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was," she explained.

Barrymore, 48, also told the singer that Reeves’ wore the Playboy costume “for Halloween one year”.

“He did? Aw, that’s sweet,” Parton said. “He’s great. He’s the sweetest guy.”

In 2021, Reeves spoke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk about the costume, reflecting on the moment after a fan asked him about his favourite Halloween costume growing up.

The actor said that Parton did not take the cover outfit home, “and so we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair,” he continued. “And I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny."

Parton recently recreated the 70’s look and shared the moment on her social media account.

"You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday," she began in the clip, which was posted on Instagram.

"Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," Parton continued. "He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that."

The Grammy Award winner went on to say that she "had a cover made of the new Dolly," joking that she was "kind of a little butterball" in her previous Playboy cover.

"Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably be thinking I’m cream cheese, I hope," she said while winking at the camera.

At the end of the video, Parton surprised Dean with her Playboy issue framed alongside a recreation of the cover. And well, fans absolutely loved it.

One user commented: “I think it’s excellent that you still share that much love for one another.”

“Still so absolutely beautiful and glamorous,” a fan wrote.