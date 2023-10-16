Drew Barrymore fails to address writers’ strike controversy as talk show returns

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore’s eponymous talk show has returned for its fourth season, following weeks of criticism after the host announced – and then reversed – her decision to resume the series amid the writers’ strike.

On Monday (16 October), The Drew Barrymore Show welcomed legendary singer-songwriter Shania Twain as the first guest of the new season.

“Alright everybody, welcome to season four. Let’s go girls,” Barrymore, 48, told viewers before launching into the 30-minute episode, which saw her take a trip to the “You’re Still The One” singer’s Las Vegas farm.

While the two sat together on Twain’s couch, they discussed the 58-year-old singer’s early life, music career, and her 15-year-hiatus from the industry related to a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Throughout the entire episode, Barrymore failed to acknowledge her controversy around the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which resulted in the resignations of her head writers.

The strike has since been resolved.

Last month, the ET actor announced that her CBS talk show would start production on its fourth season despite the then-ongoing WGA strikes.

She then backtracked a week later after facing intense criticism over the decision, saying that the show would be “paused” once more.

Drew Barrymore (Drew Barrymore/Instagram)

Following the strike’s resolution on 25 September, The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that it would return on 16 October without its co-head writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe.

All three had been vocal strike advocates and criticised their former boss’s decision to restart before the strike had ended.

“It is frustrating, because it will prolong the strike, and we just want it to end,” Kinon told The Daily Beast after Barrymore’s announcement.

“I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves,” Kinon said. “I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff.

“We’re standing with all of labour and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works. Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labour spectrum.”

On 15 September, in a since-deleted Instagram video, Barrymore posted a tearful apology explaining her decision to bring back the show.

She later reversed her original announcement, writing: “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” she said. “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs new episodes every weekday on CBS.