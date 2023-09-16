Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has deleted a video in which she apologised for resuming her eponymous talk show amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

Earlier this week, the Never Been Kissed star revealed that The Drew Barrymore Show would start production on its fourth season this week.

Barrymore faced significant and heated backlash, as her chat show is a “WGA-covered, struck show” under the ongoing Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

On Friday (15 September), the 48-year-old addressed the controversy in an Instagram video in which she tearfully said she took “full responsibility for my actions”.

However, Barrymore’s video – along with her original post announcing that filming would be resuming – has since been removed from her page.

In the original video, Barrymore told her followers: “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it ok. I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this ok to those that it is not ok with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.

“There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my interns have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It’s not who I am.”

She continued: “I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologise to writers, I deeply apologise to unions, I deeply apologise.”

Barrymore’s post has since been deleted (Instagram)

Reiterating that she doesn’t have a “PR machine behind this”, she added that it was “my decision to return to the show. I didn’t want to hide behind people. So I won’t.”

Barrymore acknowledged that a lot of people had wondered why she had crossed the picket line by resuming her show, explaining: “As I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line. And since launching live in a pandemic, I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times.

“And I weighed the scales, and I thought, if we could go on in a global pandemic and everything that the world has experienced in 2022, why would this sideline us?

“We aren’t going to break rules, and we will be in compliance,” she claimed.

Since Barrymore announced that she would be resuming her show, WGA members have begun picketing outside of her New York production studio.

Barrymore has been widely criticised for bringing back her show (Getty Images)

Among those criticising her decision is her show’s co-head writer, who said that Barrymore would “prolong the strike” by resuming her show.

“I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves,” the writer said. “I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff.

“We’re standing with all of labour and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works. Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labour spectrum.”

The WGA have been on strike since May. Among the unions’ chief demands include increased wages, higher streaming residuals and assurances that their jobs won’t be taken over by artificial intelligence (AI).