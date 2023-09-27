Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hollywood writers have officially agreed to end their five-month strike and return to work, after union leaders approved a contract agreement with Hollywood studio bosses.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had voted to accept the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group which represents studios, streaming services and producers in negotiations, after 148 days on the picket line.

The writers would be free to work starting midnight local time, as the guild votes to ratify the new three-year contract with Hollywood studios.

In tweets from its eastern and western branches, the WGA said: “The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12.01am.”

The WGA and an alliance of studios including streaming services reached a tentative deal last Sunday after five days of marathon talks.

It brings to a close one of the longest strikes in the industry’s history, and means late-night talk shows are likely to resume.

However, most TV and film productions are set to remain on hold as an actor’s strike remains underway.