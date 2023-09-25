Hollywood writers react to ‘tentative agreement’ to end strike

Writers in the US have praised a “tentative deal” with Hollywood studio bosses that may end the strike that has lasted almost five months so far.

“Over the coming days we’ll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union,” comedy writer Adam Conover said. “But today I want to thank every single WGA (Writers Guild of America) member and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity.”

The WGA announced the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after 146 days on the picket line.