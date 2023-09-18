Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has announced that she will pause production on her talk show until the writers’ strike is over after facing significant backlash for her decision to resume filming.

Last week, the ET actor shared that The Drew Barrymore Show would start production on its fourth season.

Barrymore faced significant and heated backlash, as her chat show is a “WGA-covered, struck show” under the ongoing Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The 48-year-old released a video on Friday (15 September) tearfully apologising for her decision to bring the show back, but later deleted it.

On Sunday (17 September), however, Barrymore shared a statement announcing that The Drew Barrymore Show would be “paused” once more.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

“I have no words to express the deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and made it what it is today.”

She continued: “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Barrymore’s followers thanked her for “doing the right thing” in the comments beneath the post.

“This is definitely the right choice on SO MANY levels,” one commenter wrote. “You grew up in this industry. You KNOW how important it is to stand in solidarity with the writers until the strike is over. Your show wouldn’t have lasted long if you went forward with the premiere.

“This is surely the best way to go about what’s best for the writers and all people in the industry going forward. STRENGTH IN NUMBERS!”

In her original video shared on Friday, Barrymore told her followers: “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it ok. I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this ok to those that it is not ok with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.

“There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my interns have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It’s not who I am.”

She continued: “I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologise to writers, I deeply apologise to unions, I deeply apologise.”

After Barrymore announced that she would be resuming her show, WGA members had begun picketing outside of her New York production studio.

Among those criticising her decision is her own show’s co-head writer Cristina Kinon, who said that Barrymore would “prolong the strike” by resuming her show.

“I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves,” Kinon said. “I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff.

“We’re standing with all of labour and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works. Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labour spectrum.”

