Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday mocked Donald Trump for comparing himself to Elvis Presley.

Amid preparations for the Nevada Republican primary and caucuses this week, the former president took time to ask his followers on Truth Social for their thoughts on his similarity to the “King of Rock and Roll”.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Mr Trump posted on Saturday, alongside an image comprising half of Elvis’ face lined up with half of his own.

“Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

Mr Kimmel had a cutting response to Mr Trump on his show on Monday night.

“I think you’ve embarrassed yourself again,” he said.

He then went on to joke that the two men have a list of qualities in common. “They both have amazing heads of hair, they both live in a lavish southern estate ... and they both have their own trademark dance moves,” Mr Kimmel said.

He added that both men were “totally under the control and influence of The Kernel,” sharing a photo of Mr Trump eating KFC on his private jet.

Mr Kimmel then corrected himself, saying that “the only thing Donald Trump has in common with Elvis is that he too will die on the toilet, eating an RB’s beef and cheddar, with a fried banana on it”.

Elvis died at the age of 42 after he was found face down on the bathroom floor of his Graceland home, where he appeared to have fallen from the toilet.

An autopsy found he had died of a heart attack. His health had taken a dramatic hit in the months before his death due to years of drug abuse and a diet of junk food.

Similar to Mr Presley, Mr Trump is also known to have a liking for junk food and a penchant for Diet Coke.

At a campaign event in New Hampshire last month, the Republican frontrunner recalled comments by his former White House physician Ronny Jackson who previously said Mr Trump would “be around for 200 years” if he did not eat so much junk food.

Mr Trump enjoying KFC during the campaign trail in 2016 (Twitter)

This weekend’s Truth Social post is not the first time Mr Trump has compared himself to Elvis.

In 2018, Mr Trump told a rally that, growing up, people would tell him that he looked like the rock and roll legend.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Mr Trump said. “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Mr Trump has also sought to compare himself to other prominent figures.

On his Truth Social platform, he has also posted images of himself in the likeness of George Washington and Jesus Christ.