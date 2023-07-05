Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump has been mocked after he posted an AI-generated image of himself in place of George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

The twice-indicted and twice-impeached former president posted the image on Truth Social Tuesday evening as the United States celebrated its 247th anniversary of declaring independence from Great Britain.

The image features Mr Trump in colonial army regalia supposedly in the place of Washington, who led the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War before he became the first president of the United States.

But many on social media were not amused.

“He would have sold us out faster than Benedict Arnold did,” Tim Heron tweeted, in reference to the major general who betrayed the revolutionary cause to support the British.

“When Donald Trump was in the Revolutionary War, he manned the air, he rammed the ramparts, he took over the airports, he falsified business records and stole the classified documents,” Majid Padellan said.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 37 charges pertaining to illegally holding classified materials, including national defence documents, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida and obstructing efforts to return them.

Mr Trump maintained his innocence in a post on Tuesday as he also reposted numerous pro-Trump images and posts throughout the day meant to celebrate America’s independence.

“As my Poll numbers go higher & higher, the Communists, Marxists, & Fascists get more & more CRAZY with their ridiculous Indictments & Election Interference plans & plots, all controlled by an out of control, & very corrupt, DOJ/FBI,” he posted. “They have WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement in America at a level not seen before. Deranged Jack Smith, who is a sick puppet for A.G. Garland & Crooked Joe Biden, should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest. Republicans must get tough or the Dems will steal another Election. MAGA!”