Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for ‘shameless’ move to flog suit he wore in mug shot

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he made moves to flog the suit he wore in his now infamous mug shot.

On Tuesday, the former president offered fans the chance to buy a “historic” gift for loved ones this Christmas – a piece of the suit worn when he surrendered for arrest in Georgia – for the bargain price of $4,600.

The offer came as part of Mr Trump’s new series of digital trading cards, titled “The Mugshot Edition”, featuring various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr Trump at $99 a pop.

When customers purchase 47 of the digital trading cards in a single transaction, they will receive a special physical card including a strip of material taken from the suit.

Customers will also be invited to a special gala dinner with Mr Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

Mr Kimmel was clearly unimpressed with the prospect that the four-times-indicted Mr Trump is trying to cash in on his old clothes, calling the former president “shameless”.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump on Tuesday night after he attempted to flog the suit he wore in his mug shot (ABC)

“Wow. What is going on?!?” Mr Kimmel asked. “This genius just reinvented garbage grill kids.”

He then went on to call Mr Trump the “most shameless person in the history of the world”.

“By summer, you’ll be able to buy his adult diapers out of a vending machine,” he added.

Mr Trump originally launched a range of digital trading cards, which are produced and sold by NFT INT LLC, in 2022.

He said last year’s batch sold out within hours, and later reported earning between $100,001 and $1m in income from the sales.

His new venture comes as the former president, who is the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 election, is reportedly spending millions of dollars of campaign cash on lawyers to fight his legal troubles – prompting speculation that his new range of NFTs will pay for his legal bills.

Donald Trump’s infamous mugshot (AFP)

But the new trading cards are not the only way the former president is cashing in on his legal troubles this holiday season.

According to Mr Trump’s campaign website, his office is now also selling “never surrender” Christmas items emblazoned with his mug shot, including wrapping paper and stockings.

Mr Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are also being offered in festive red and green colours with a Christmas lights embellishment.

The hats are currently on sale for $50 each, while the wrapping paper is being sold for $35. The stocking is priced at $25.

Some of the items, including the wrapping paper and a Christmas ornament, are being offered as “free gifts” with donations higher than the items’ price on the website if purchased through fundraising emails.