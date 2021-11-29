Richard Madeley has opened up about the moment David Ginola was “admonished” by the bosses on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Madeley was forced to exit the series after a “precautionary” hospital visit meant he had to break the show’s Covid bubble. His daughter, Chloe, said that the TV presenter was “livid” at having to leave.

Writing for The Telegraph following his departure, the 64-year-old gave fans some insight into what life is like in the castle.

He also wrote about the moment his fellow campmate Ginola got in trouble with the show’s bosses.

“Like The Truman Show, they are always watching so you need to be careful; and if you dare break the rules, you’ll soon know about it,” he wrote.

“On one day, David Ginola covered both our microphones and whispered something conspiratorial to me. Instantly the voice of God rang out, admonishing him.”

Madeley divulged that Naughty Boy was also told off for trying to smuggle in “some secret spices in his sock” into Gwrych castle, where the current series is being filmed.

“The singer and producer Naughty Boy brought in some cumin in his sock to give our unseasoned food some flavour,” he added. “He admitted it, for some reason, and had it confiscated instantly.”

Last weekend’s episodes of I’m a Celeb (27 and 28 November) were cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

Weather aside, the production of this latest season has been in chaos since it began last Sunday (21 November).

Ahead of Madeley’s exit earlier this week, two more celebrities were on the verge of quitting. After failing in two tasks, Naughty Boy threatened to leave the series, with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips following suit.

Reps for the show also confirmed that “a security breach was identified” earlier this week. They said “an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect”.

It is hoped that I’m a Celebrity will return as normal on Monday (29 November).