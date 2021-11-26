Richard Madeley isn’t happy that he’s been forced to leave I’m a Celebrity just days into the new series.

The broadcaster was made to quit the ITV show after being taken to hospital on Tuesday (25 November).

Madeley, who felt “unwell”, received medical attention “as a precaution” in Wales – but was not allowed back to the Grywych Castle site due to breaking the “Covid bubble”.

In a statement, he told his fans that he was “fine”, adding: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

However, according to Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, the TV star is “livid” about having to come home.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Dad’s absolutely fine. We’ve been speaking to him all day and ultimately, he’s just livid he can’t go back in to camp because of Covid restrictions.

“He did himself proud, though. He worked hard and was his calm, collected, kind and funny self. We are so proud.”

Chloe Madeley says dad Richard is ‘livid’ about having to quit ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Instagram @chloemadeleyofficial)

In a follow-up Instagram Story, she revealed he was home and was enjoying a McDonald’s.

Ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday (21 November), Chloe posted a rare family photo alongside her brother, niece and mother, Madeley’s wife and former co-presenter Judy Finnigan.

