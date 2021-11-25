Richard Madeley quits I’m a Celebrity after being taken to hospital

Richard Madeley has been forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after being taken to hospital.

The TV presenter was sent out of Gwyrch castle, where the reality series is currently being filmed in Wales, to receive medical attention after he felt “unwell” earlier this morning (25 November).

After spending time in hospital, Madeley has now released a statement saying: “Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

He added: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

The news follows the events of Wednesday night’s episode (24 November) during which Madeley competed in the Castle Kitchen Nightmares challenge.

In it, Madeley attempted to find a series of stars in a grim kitchen setting bursting with bugs and rodents. He also had to dive down a rubbish chute crammed with rotten food and fish guts.

Madeley said he is “gutted” to have to leave so soon, adding that he had “honestly had the time of my life”.

A statement from I’m a Celebrity further explained: “Our strict Covid protocols mean Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

No stand-ins are expected to enter the castle to replace Madeley. The presenter has recorded a message to campmates so they know that he is feeling better and he will speak with Ant and Dec in a segment featured on Friday night’s show (26 November).