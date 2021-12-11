Danny Miller is one of this year’s competitors on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 30-year-old actor – who became a father in October – has played Aaron Dingle on ITV’s Emmerdale for 13 years.

Miller won the British Soap Award for Best Actor for his role in the series in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Speaking about his decision to appear on I’m a Celeb, Miller said he was initially hesitant about taking the opportunity.

“I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the Castle. I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph [Jones] on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands,” said Miller.

“She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part [in].”

The actor said he spoke to his friend Adam Thomas – who came third on the hit reality series in 2016 – about his decision to join the show.

“I feel like I am a step ahead as I’ve asked him questions about what it will be like,” said the actor, adding that the conversation helped “settle my nerves”.

Miller said he was most scared of the eating trials, stating: “I can’t even brush my teeth without being sick and I am dreading it if my gagging reflexes start, but that said, it won’t stop my doing the trials.”

The actor will be joined by former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips and Richard Madeley. You can find the full 2021 line-up here.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.