The line-up for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 has finally been announced by ITV.

Stars participating on this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the launch episode, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21 November).

Leading the charge of celebrities are Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.

Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also joining the series.

At 78, Philips will be the oldest I’m a Celebrity contestant to date.

Athlete Kadeena Cox, who won multiple gold medals at the Paralympics in 2016, is also set to participate, alongside diver Matty Lee. who secured a gold medal for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley.

Former footballing pro David Ginola will also join the series alongside rapper Naughty Boy, who was set to appear in 2020 before dropping out; he was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North.

Having just departed BBC Breakfast, Louise Minchin has signed up to the show. BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy rounds out this year’s contestants.

The line-up of this year’s I’m a Celebrity has been announced by ITV (ITV)

Other rumoured contestants, Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders) and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald in Coronation Street) were not announced by ITV, but are expected to show up a few days into the new series.

ITV has also reportedly selected a reserve contestant who will only join the show if one of the above drops out.

The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Wales for its most recent series as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.

Frankie Bridge is currently the favourite to win ‘I’m a Celebrity 2021’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV on 21 November. Find out more about the contestants here.