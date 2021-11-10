The latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has lined up its “reserve” star.

ITV is yet to officially announce which stars will take part in the 2021 series, but the reported full list arrived online last week.

Leading the charge of celebrities, who have been photographed arriving in Wales ahead of the launch, is said to be pop star Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in The Saturdays.

Others set to take part include regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, soap star Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders) and footballer David Ginola.

However, one celebrity who has been “revealed” won’t actually be entering the show when it begins later this month.

Instead, they will on call should one of the current crop drop out for any reason.

This reserve is Locksmith, best known for being in drum and bass band Rudimental.

As part of Rudimental, Locksmith – real name Leon Rolle – is best known for songs “Feel the Love”, “Not Giving In” and “Waiting All Night”.

Locksmith is a member of drum and bass group Rudimental (Getty Images)

Last year’s reserve contestant, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, ended up joining the series after rapper Naughty Boy was forced to pull out due to a family crisis.

North ended up finishing in second place, losing to Giovanna Fletcher.

Naughty Boy – whose real name is Shahid Khan – will enter the show this year instead.

While unconfirmed, I’m a Celebrity is expected to return to ITV on 21 November. It will take place in Wales at the Gwrych Castle campsite for a second year running.

