I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens tonight (4 December) with 10 new contestants competing to be named King or Queen of the Castle.

As the show films at Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.

Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.

Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Castle (previously King or Queen of the Jungle).

The celebrities are instead paid a set fee to appear on the show, but this amount varies from contestant to contestant with not all known.

According to The Telegraph, the highest earner last year was Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah, who has reportedly been paid £300,000 to appear.

This is £200,000 less than the highest-paid celebrity in 2019, Caitlyn Jenner, who herself was paid £100,000 less than Noel Edmonds was in 2018.