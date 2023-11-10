Nigel Farage says he has been offered “quite a substantial sum of money” to take part in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The British politician has been revealed in a possible line-up for the 2023 series, with other names including Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, and Frankie Dettori.

Speaking on his GB News show on 30 October, Farage said he had been asked numerous times to appear on the show, adding “they've always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so”.

He then states he is “seriously considering” the offer.

The popular reality show launches on Sunday 19 November on ITV.