Ant and Dec announce I’m A Celebrity 2023 start date in new ‘jungle’ clip

Everyone knows that the countdown to Christmas doesn’t officially begin until the start of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Comedy duo Ant and Dec have today (6 November) announced the popular reality show will officially start on Sunday 19 November at 9pm.

In a video, Dec said: “Hello everybody. We’re coming to you from a top-secret jungle location with some exciting news.”

Ant continues: “And that exciting news is, I’m A Celebrity is back.”

“When when when?”, asks Dec

“Sunday 19 November at 9pm,” Ant replies.