I’m a Celebrity viewers absolutely horrified by trials in 2021 finale

‘Worst trial I’ve ever seen, agreed?’ posted one fan

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 12 December 2021 22:13
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 trailer

I’m a Celebrity viewers have taken to social media to express their horror at the trials in the 2021 finale.

The remaining three celebrities – The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson – all took part in their final trials of the series in order to win their first delicious meal for three weeks.

Miller’s trial involved sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head.

Critters, such as cockroaches, were added into the helmet every two minutes.

Gregson’s eating trial, meanwhile, saw him munching on pigs’ eyes and a cow’s vagina, among other delicacies.

And Bridge’s task was to lie inside a tomb for 10 minutes with 50 snakes for company.

See the best of the reactions below.

The winner of I’m a Celebrity 2021 will be crowned tonight.

As the finale kicked off, Miller was the bookmakers’ favourite to win. Gregson was the second favourite and Bridge was the third.

Whoever wins will be taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher, who won the show last year and was the first ever Queen of the Castle.

