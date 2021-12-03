I’m a Celebrity: Hilarious wardrobe malfunction forces Ant and Dec to redo introduction in tonight’s episode

‘Take two,’ the pair joked as they walked back out the castle door

Annabel Nugent
Friday 03 December 2021 21:33
Comments
Ant and Dec redo I'm a Celeb intro after hilarious wardrobe mishap

I’m a Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics after Ant and Dec were forced to redo their introduction less than a minute into the episode.

Tonight’s instalment (3 December) got off to a rocky start after the presenting duo opened the episode live from Gwrych Castle in Wales where the current series is being filmed.

The pair entered the shot walking down a couple of steps when a button popped off of Dec’s shirt and hit Ant in the chest, prompting laughter from both them and the audience.

“Sorry, can we start again?” asked Dec while laughing. “We’re not live, are we?”

“Pretend it didn’t happen. Take two,” they joked as the two hosts walked back out the door and attempted their entrance once more.

Recommended

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to post their reaction to the slight wardrobe malfunction.

“Dec buttons popping off. Take two. The show hasn’t even started yet and I’m already in bits laughing,” wrote one user.

Another added: “Just spat my drink out at dec’s buttons on his shirt popping open in the first 2 seconds. @antanddec made my day.”

“One of you trip on the stairs and the other pop his shirt buttons,” wrote someone else accompanied with a photo of the comedic duo laughing side by side.

A fourth person called the mishap “a great entrance”.

“Ant and dec after tonight’s intro,” said one viewer, together with a GIF of Will Smith’s character from Men in Black captioned: “Move along, nothing to see here.”

Recommended

Tonight’s episode (3 December) sees contestants Naughty Boy and Matty Lee take part in a trial titled Gruesome Gargoyles.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9.00pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in