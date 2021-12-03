I’m a Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics after Ant and Dec were forced to redo their introduction less than a minute into the episode.

Tonight’s instalment (3 December) got off to a rocky start after the presenting duo opened the episode live from Gwrych Castle in Wales where the current series is being filmed.

The pair entered the shot walking down a couple of steps when a button popped off of Dec’s shirt and hit Ant in the chest, prompting laughter from both them and the audience.

“Sorry, can we start again?” asked Dec while laughing. “We’re not live, are we?”

“Pretend it didn’t happen. Take two,” they joked as the two hosts walked back out the door and attempted their entrance once more.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to post their reaction to the slight wardrobe malfunction.

“Dec buttons popping off. Take two. The show hasn’t even started yet and I’m already in bits laughing,” wrote one user.

Another added: “Just spat my drink out at dec’s buttons on his shirt popping open in the first 2 seconds. @antanddec made my day.”

“One of you trip on the stairs and the other pop his shirt buttons,” wrote someone else accompanied with a photo of the comedic duo laughing side by side.

A fourth person called the mishap “a great entrance”.

“Ant and dec after tonight’s intro,” said one viewer, together with a GIF of Will Smith’s character from Men in Black captioned: “Move along, nothing to see here.”

Tonight’s episode (3 December) sees contestants Naughty Boy and Matty Lee take part in a trial titled Gruesome Gargoyles.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9.00pm.