I’m a Celebrity viewers are urging one another not to vote for Naughty Boy to do the next challenge after tonight’s trial proved “boring”.

Tonight’s episode (3 December) of the hit ITV reality series saw the music producer and Olympic diver Matty Lee take part in a trial called Gruesome Gargoyles.

In it, the pair attempted to collect 11 stars hidden inside three tunnels, which had creepy crawlies within them. The duo celebrated after winning 10 stars for the camp.

Gruesome Gargoyles is Naughty Boy’s latest feat in a string of consecutive trials, for which he has been nominated by viewers at home.

The end of the episode revealed that he has again been chosen for tomorrow’s trial (4 December), which he will complete alongside fellow campmates David Ginola and Adam Woodyatt.

Fans of the series, however, are asking one another to stop voting for the 40-year-old because they believe the trials on this year’s season of I’m a Celeb are becoming “dull” as a result.

“People need to stop voting naughty boy for trials, it’s getting boring now,” said one person.

Another added: “What is the point of these challenges? They’re getting almost max stars every day now. Makes for boring tv.

“Why put #NaughtyBoy on every trial. He’s willing to do them all so again, pointless.”

A third user joked: “At this point I’d honestly pay people NOT to vote for Naughy Boy to do the trials. It’s so boring now.”

“Please please please vote for someone else #ImACeleb this #Naughtyboy thing is getting boring! He thinks he’s a legend,” said someone else.

Another viewer agreed that it’s time to “give the other celebs a chance”.

“Can we as a society collectively stop voting for naughty boy cause he’s boring and slow and getting on my nerves,” wrote one person.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ant and Dec were left in hysterics after a slight wardrobe mishap meant the pair had to redo their introduction.

I’m a Celeb returns on ITV at 9.00pm.