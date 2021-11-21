Richard Madeley and Frankie Bridge will face the first Bushtucker Trial of 2021 as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns.

The ITV competition series is back on our screens on Sunday (21 November) night, with a new group of contestants competing to be named series champion. You can find out more about the cast here.

In the series premiere, all the contestants will take part in high-walking challenge The Plank at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The first trial then takes place as it is revealed that The Saturdays singer Bridge and Good Morning Britain presenter Madeley have been voted for by the public to take part.

The challenge involves climbing the Turrets of Terror while covered in insects.

The contestants are made to walk the plank (ITV/Shutterstock)

The remaining contestants will be split into two teams, one represented by Bridge and one by Madeley. The winning team after the challenge will enter the castle, while the other group will spend the night at Castle Clink and survive on basic rations.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.