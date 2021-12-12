Danny Miller has been declared the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The Emmerdale actor beat out fellow finalists Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson to be named the King of the Castle.

Coronation Street star Gregson came second and The Saturdays singer Bridge came third.

Earlier in the evening, all three finalists took part in their final ever Bushtucker trials, with Miller trying to win starters, Gregson attempting to win main courses and Bridge on dessert duty for their final meal together.

Miller’s trial involved sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head. Critters, such as cockroaches, were added into the helmet every two minutes. He held it together quite well, but many fans were horrified by what they were witnessing.

On winning the competition, he said: “I can’t believe it. I’m speechless for once.”

Finalists Simon Gregson, Frankie Bridge and Danny Miller (ITV/Shutterstock)

The soap star was not the bookies’ favourite to win tonight. He was the second favourite after Gregson.

Miller became popular on the show for his kindness and energy, and many viewers were delighted with the bromance he formed with French footballer David Ginola.

Miller takes over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher, who won the show last year and was the first ever Queen of the Castle.

The 30-year-old actor – who became a father in October – has played Aaron Dingle on ITV’s Emmerdale for 13 years.

Miller won the British Soap Award for Best Actor for his role in the series in 2011, 2012 and 2016.