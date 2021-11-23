Naughty Boy is finally getting his time in I’m a Celebrity spotlight having pulled out of last year’s series.

The music star has been announced as part of the 2021 line-up alongside Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Naughty Boy – real name Shahid Khan – is a hit DJ and record producer who has worked with artists including Tinie Tempah, Jennifer Hudson and Emeli Sandé.

The rapper released his debut album, titled Hotel Cabana, in 2013, which featured collaborations with Gabrielle and Ed Sheeran.

His song, “La La La”, won Best Song and best Video at the MOBO Awards.

Speaking about joining the ITV series, Naughty Boy said: “I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

He added: “I don’t know what people in the music industry will think about me being in the Castle but having a break from everything is something I think everyone should have and do once a year.

“I love my friends and family, but I think it is good to have a break and time out.”

Speaking about his mum, whom he lives with, the music star said: “[She] has been very well, and it is going to be difficult for me being away. But that said, I think the break will be good for both of us.”

Naughty Boy was meant to take place in last year’s series (ITV)

Naughty Boy was forced to pull out of last year’s series due to a family emergency. He was replaced by Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who ended up finishing in second place behind Giovanna Fletcher.

The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Wales for its most recent series as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.

I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV on 21 November. Find out more about the contestants here.