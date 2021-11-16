Richard Madeley shared an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! update from Wales live on Good Morning Britain.

The regular co-host has been announced as one of the 10 stars who will join the 2021 series, which will take place in Gwrych Castle for the second year running.

Since Madeley teased his appearance last month, the broadcaster has become the firm favourite to be voted to do the first Bushtucker Trial by the public.

It’s unknown whether Madeley knows this, but he taunted viewers in a recorded video, which was broadcast on Tuesday (16 November), by saying he”d “welcome any trial just for something to do” as he is so bored in quarantine.

“I’ve been in quarantine for about 10 days now and, if any of you have been in quarantine, my god, it’s boring,” he said. “I mean, I’d welcome any trial just for something to do.”

Madeley, who showed off his camping gear in the video, continued: “It’s very pretty though, I’m on a Welsh farm, nice views and all the rest of it but I just want to get started.”

He said: “They’ve given us some of the costume that we’ve got to wear in the castle. Why we have to wear jungle boots in the castle I can’t guess, unless it’s to keep the rats out. There are ghosts as well apparently in the castle so that will be fun.”

Madeley said that “his lips are sealed beyond all that”, and said “a final bye” to his “beloved wife Judy”.

Richard Madeley said he’s been in quarantine for 10 days in preparation for ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV)

“See you on the other side – wish me luck,” he said.

Madeley is no stranger to reality television. In 2019, he appeared as a contestant in a few episodes of Channel 4’s The Circle.

Find the full list of I’m a Celebrity 2021 contestants here.

The launch episode will air on Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.